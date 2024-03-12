Guidewire's (GWRE) InsuranceSuite Gets Leveraged by Encova

Guidewire Software GWRE announced that a leading property and casualty (P&C) insurer — Encova Insurance — had selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to boost its core business and simplify IT operations.

Encova plans to simultaneously move InsuranceSuite across all its business lines and operating states from a self-managed environment to Guidewire Cloud. Encova has been a Guidewire customer since 2014.

Guidewire is a provider of software solutions for P&C insurers. The platform offered by Guidewire combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, which is then delivered to its customers via self-managed software or cloud services.

The company's focus on enhancing the Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities, including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services, is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions in the long haul.

The company recently reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 46 cents in second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Jan 31, 2023), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 12 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported revenues of $240.9 million, rising 4% year over year. The revenues was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the fiscal second quarter, Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum with 11 deal wins.

The company keeps fostering and expanding its network of partners, which includes SIs and solution providers, to drive sustained activity and greater value from the platform.

However, weakness in global macroeconomic conditions and inflation are compelling to reduce expenses, especially for mid-scale and small-scale businesses, which are also headwinds. Increasing investments in product enhancements are likely to hurt margin expansion.

