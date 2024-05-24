Guidewire's (GWRE) InsuranceNow Adopted by United Heritage

Guidewire Software GWRE recently announced that United Heritage Insurance is leveraging its InsuranceNow platform.



InsuranceNow is a cutting-edge platform that is specifically designed to aid property & casualty (P&C) insurers through the entire Insurance Lifecycle, from product introduction to market distribution, underwriting, policy management and claims processing.



With the InsuranceNow platform, United Heritage is looking to upgrade operations, boost agent and customer service and expand the business pipeline. By harnessing the power of InsuranceNow, United Heritage also aims to leverage a state-of-the-art, cloud-based infrastructure that ensures alignment with the rapid advancements in technology.



United Heritage Insurance is a group of companies that encompasses life and P&C insurers and operates under the management of a Mutual Holding Company. It has operations across 49 states and the District of Columbia for more than a century. Its subsidiaries are United Heritage Life Insurance Company, United Heritage Property & Casualty Company, AlphaEdge Investment Management, Inc. and Sublimity Insurance Company.



United Heritage’s P&C insurance subsidiaries, United Heritage Property and Casualty Company and Sublimity Insurance Company, are also mulling to implement InsuranceNow platform.



Recently, Encova Insurance has leveraged Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to modernize IT operations and enhance its core business.



Guidewire is a leading provider of software solutions for P&C insurers. With an extensive global footprint encompassing more than 540 insurers in 40 countries, Guidewire's platform integrates digital capabilities, core functionalities, analytics and machine learning to enable insurers to engage, innovate and grow with unparalleled efficiency.



GWRE’s innovative product mix and continued deal wins in cloud solutions are driving growth.



The focus on cloud strategy has been paying off for Guidewire, as evidenced by increasing sales. In the last reported quarter, the company’s total revenues of $240.9 million increased 4% year over year. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company has won 11 cloud deals in second-quarter fiscal 2024. This shows GWRE’s continuous effort in framing cloud strategies to augment its top-line growth. The company generated revenues of $240.9 million, rising 4% year over year for the quarter ended Jan 31, 2024.



Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have gained 52.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 19.7%.





Other Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience.



Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



UI boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

