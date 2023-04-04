Guidewire's (GWRE) Garmisch Enhances Insurance Lifecycle

Guidewire GWRE announced the launch of its new cloud release, Garmisch, which provides a range of new capabilities and enhancements to Property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Guidewire plans to launch Garmisch to increase its “cloud release cadence” from two to three releases each year to improve customer experience.

The release broadens Guidewire's comprehensive, product-driven approach to P&C insurance processing to include every stage of the insurance lifecycle, from planning the product to handling and resolving claims.

Garmisch includes Advanced Product Designer to create dynamic claims experiences, integration templates, a revamped user interface for Integration Gateway and an expanded Guidewire GO content for commercial lines. The Guidewire GO content is a library of pre-packaged product line models to accelerate the product creation process.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guidewire Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote

Garmisch also provides insurers with self-service tools on the Guidewire Cloud Console and new data connectors from leading global data platforms. It also features a ClaimCenter Software Development Kit on the Jutro Digital Platform, enabling insurers to create and deploy automatically produced digital experiences completely integrated with InsuranceSuite.

Garmisch includes a new HazardHub Fire Suppression Score, allowing underwriters and actuaries to assess the potential risk of fire damage for individual locations and make more informed decisions on the risk exposure of single structures, added the company. Also, the addition of a new parametric insurance solution by Garmisch will help insurers close the coverage gap, lower risk, and minimize cost-to-serve for parametric lines of business.

The new cloud release was launched on Apr 3, 2023. Overall, Garmisch provides insurers with new capabilities and enhancements to drive growth and efficiency across the insurance lifecycle.

Guidewire continues to develop its cloud platform with new features such as digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services. In December, the company announced that EasySend’s new Ready for Guidewire accelerator is available in the company’s Marketplace. The EasySend accelerator for Guidewire ClaimCenter helps P&C insurers to effectively develop the First Notice of Loss process without the need for any forms and PDFs.

Presently, Guidewire carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 13.9% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 21.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ 2023 earnings has increased 11.5% in the past 60 days to $5.79 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 16.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings has increased 16% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 70.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 earnings has increased 101.5% in the past 60 days to $1.35 per share.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 43.1% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.