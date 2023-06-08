Guidewire's (GWRE) Cloud Platform Leveraged by Alberta Motor

Guidewire Software GWRE announced that its Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud had been selected by an organization based in Alberta — Alberta Motor Association (“AMA”).

AMA selected Guidewire Cloud to power its core systems, adapt to changing market demands and simplify its IT operations. In 2015, AMA had previously chosen InsuranceSuite as a self-managed installation to help the company modernize its core system architecture and operations and better meet the changing needs of its agents and consumers.

AMA will have access to DataHub, Explore and Predict by utilizing Guidewire Cloud. This will likely help AMA to manage and analyze data across the organization, helping the company make informed decisions.

AMA will leverage InsuranceSuite to diversify its product and services and plans to launch its latest “usage-based” insurance product. All Guidewire products have been applied by AMA in the business and personal sectors.

Guidewire is a provider of software solutions for property and casualty insurers. The company's solutions aid in reducing risk via increased productivity, bringing speed to market, digital engagement and simplifying IT infrastructure.

In March, the company announced that its Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud had been selected by Builders Insurance Group to power its core systems and enhance its ability to engage with policyholders and brokers, adapt to changing market demands and simplify its IT operations.

Prior to that, the company announced its Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud had been selected by a property and casualty insurance company — Peace Hills General Insurance Company. The deployment of Predict will allow Peace Hills to embed predictive insights into its InsuranceSuite workflows, turning the system of record into a system of insight that can help the company better anticipate and address the needs of its customers.

Presently, Guidewire carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 5.9% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 6.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

