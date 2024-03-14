Guidewire's (GWRE) Cloud Platform Adopted by Trygg-Hansa

Guidewire Software GWRE recently announced that Trygg-Hansa Forsakring had selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to boost the efficiency of its claim operations.



Trygg-Hansa is the Swedish branch of Tryg Forsikring A/S, one of the largest providers of non-life insurance services in Scandinavia. Trygg-Hansa offers a wide range of insurance products and services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. On Apr 1, 2022, Trygg-Hansa teamed up with Moderna Försäkringar to create a joint company.



The cloud platform has been previously installed across the Tryg group’s operations in Denmark and Norway. Thus, employing ClaimCenter for Trygg-Hansa extends uniformity to all the organizations across Scandinavia, which was highlighted by management.



Adopting the same platform throughout will aid the insurance company in improving its claims system through the availability of information, experience and functionality from across all its businesses. As a result, it will be able to smoothly launch innovative products, ink new collaborations and enhance customer satisfaction.



The ClaimCenter on Guidewire is a claims management solution that encompasses advanced core claims functionality with digital engagement and embedded analytics. ClaimCenter extends support to all lines of personal, commercial, and workers’ compensation insurance. It is available both as a stand-alone solution and as part of Guidewire InsuranceSuite. It also features a dynamic ecosystem of partners and insurtechs.



Guidewire is a provider of software solutions for P&C insurers. The company’s core solutions include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprises of PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud.



The company reported revenues of $240.9 million, rising 4% year over year. The revenues aligned with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. In the fiscal second quarter, Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum with 11 deal wins.



However, volatility in global macroeconomic conditions and inflation are compelling to reduce expenses, especially for mid-scale and small-scale businesses, which are also headwinds. Increasing investments in product enhancements are likely to hurt margin expansion.



Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 49.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 27.9%.



