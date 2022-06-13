Guidewire's (GWRE) ClaimCenter Leveraged By Golden Bear

Guidewire GWRE recently announced that it has been selected by Golden Bear Insurance Company to implement its Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud.

The implementation process will be led by Blackcomb Consultants, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner.

By implementing Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud, Golden Bear plans to boost claims management, simplify IT operations, adapt to changing market demands and deliver more value to policyholders.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guidewire Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote

Guidewire ClaimCenter is a claims management system that uses AI and embedded analytics to reduce cycle times by optimizing talent, processes and resources.

Golden Bear will also have access to “Explore, Canvas, Compare, and Predict”, which will allow it to track and compare business performance, handle disasters more efficiently and better predict claim outcomes. The organization will also use CustomerEngage, ProducerEngage and VendorEngage functionalities to provide smooth omnichannel digital experiences to its policyholders, agents and vendors.

Golden Bear will leverage Guidewire Cloud to get day-to-day reports, dashboards and predictive analytics and models that can be compared with industry averages.

This will, in turn, facilitate real-time information that can be sent to the leadership team, underwriters and insureds to help them make better risk management decisions.

Previously, Guidewire was selected by Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, Franklin Mutual Insurance, Cornerstone National Insurance Company and Tradition Mutual Insurance Company to automate and simplify its business processes.

Guidewire is riding on higher subscription revenues, as reflected by its fiscal third-quarter results. The company reported revenues of $197.4 million, rising 20.4% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%.

The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from the robust adoption of the InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. Further, its focus on enhancing the Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions in the long haul.

Shares of GWRE have lost 33.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 16.4% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Guidewire carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology VSH and Avnet AVT. InterDigital and Avnet currently sport a Zacks Ranks #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Vishay Intertechnology holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, increasing 5.13% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.



InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.13%. Shares of IDCC have declined 20.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.



Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.96%. Shares of VSH have declined 16.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avnet’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.83 per share, rising 20.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 37.2%.

Avnet’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 21.22%. Shares of Avnet have grown 9% in the past year.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.