Guidewire's CEO Sold $166,000 in Stock — Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The transaction involved 1,200 shares with an estimated value of $166,164 as of July 13, 2026.

The sale reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 0.61%.

The disposition was executed directly under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on October 14, 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Guidewire Software ›

Michael George Rosenbaum, the chief executive officer of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), sold 1,200 shares of common stock at $138.47 per share on July 13, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $166,164 Shares sold 1,200 Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~195,000 Post-transaction value $27.36 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($138.47); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026 market close ($140.31).

Key questions

What was the regulatory basis for this transaction?

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established by Michael George Rosenbaum on October 14, 2025. These plans allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to meet liquidity needs while maintaining compliance with insider trading regulations.

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established by Michael George Rosenbaum on October 14, 2025. These plans allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to meet liquidity needs while maintaining compliance with insider trading regulations. How significant is the insider's remaining direct equity position?

Following this transaction, the Chief Executive Officer continues to hold nearly 195,000 shares of common stock directly. This position is valued at $27.36 million based on the market close price of $140.31 on July 13, 2026.

Following this transaction, the Chief Executive Officer continues to hold nearly 195,000 shares of common stock directly. This position is valued at $27.36 million based on the market close price of $140.31 on July 13, 2026. What are the core business operations of Guidewire Software?

Guidewire Software serves as a global provider of software solutions for the property and casualty insurance industry, offering platforms such as InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow to manage core operations, including policies, billing, and claims.

Guidewire Software serves as a global provider of software solutions for the property and casualty insurance industry, offering platforms such as InsuranceSuite and InsuranceNow to manage core operations, including policies, billing, and claims. What is the company's recent financial performance?

Guidewire Software reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.4 billion and net income of $159.8 million. The company currently maintains a market capitalization of $11.3 billion as of the July 10 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-10) $136.13 Market Capitalization $11.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $159.8 million

Company Snapshot

Guidewire Software provides comprehensive software solutions for the property and casualty insurance industry, with primary offerings including Guidewire InsuranceSuite (featuring PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications) and Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-native platform for integrated policy, billing, and claims administration.

The company operates a subscription and SaaS-based business model, generating revenue through software licensing, cloud services, and professional services engagements that support implementation and customization of its platforms for client insurers.

Guidewire's primary customers are property and casualty insurance carriers of varying sizes, ranging from regional and mid-market insurers to large national and international insurance enterprises seeking to modernize their core operational systems.

Guidewire Software is a market-leading provider of digital transformation solutions for the global insurance industry, with a market capitalization of $11.3 billion and TTM revenue of $1.4 billion. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its specialized expertise in insurance-specific workflows and its comprehensive, integrated platform approach that addresses the full spectrum of policy, billing, and claims operations. Guidewire's strategic positioning in the high-growth insurance software market reflects strong demand for cloud-based, modernized systems among insurers navigating digital transformation imperatives.

What this transaction means for investors

Rosenbaum parted with 1,200 shares under a plan he set in October while still holding nearly 195,000 shares worth about $27 million. That's a trim of well under 1% and the kind of scheduled liquidity a CEO takes without it saying anything about the business. He’s been making such small sales on a roughly weekly basis for the past few months, but unless the selling intensifies, it doesn’t really signal too much.



Meanwhile, Guidewire has been performing solidly despite a steep 37% decline in its stock price over the past year, as many firms in the software space deal with increased investor scrutiny over ARR growth and guidance. The firm’s fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 27% to $373 million, annual recurring revenue climbed 19% to $1.147 billion, and subscription revenue grew 35% as insurers kept migrating their core systems to its cloud. The company landed cloud wins in the quarter and raised its full-year revenue outlook to as high as $1.47 billion. On theearnings call Rosenbaum told investors "it could be a record Q4” but investors are clearly hoping for more.

Should you buy stock in Guidewire Software right now?

Before you buy stock in Guidewire Software, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Guidewire Software wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,249,202!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.