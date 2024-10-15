News & Insights

Guidewire Software To Offer $500 Mln Senior Notes

October 15, 2024 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) revealed on Tuesday that it will be offering $500 million convertible senior notes, due 2029 in a private offering.

The company expects to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $75 million of notes.

Guidewire intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of capped call transactions, to retire a portion of its 1.25 percent convertible senior notes, due March 2025 in privately negotiated transactions concurrently with the pricing of the offering.

The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption of the remaining outstanding 2025 notes.

