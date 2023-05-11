Guidewire Software (LON:0J1G) Price Target Decreased by 6.09% to 83.01

The average one-year price target for Guidewire Software (LON:0J1G) has been revised to 83.01 / share. This is an decrease of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 88.39 dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.02 to a high of 98.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.86% from the latest reported closing price of 79.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 694 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guidewire Software. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J1G is 0.38%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 98,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,880K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,083K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J1G by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 4,728K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,979K shares, representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J1G by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,742K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J1G by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,046K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,912K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J1G by 25.36% over the last quarter.

Route One Investment Company holds 2,796K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J1G by 23.04% over the last quarter.

