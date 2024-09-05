Guidewire Software, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.76 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $12.22 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Guidewire Software, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.0 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $291.52 million from $269.96 million last year.

Guidewire Software, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $16.76 Mln. vs. $12.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $291.52 Mln vs. $269.96 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $251-$257 mln

