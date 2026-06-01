Guidewire Software (GWRE) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Guidewire Software (GWRE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $356.01 million, increasing 21.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Guidewire Software metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription and support' to come in at $242.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- License' reaching $53.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $60.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription' will reach $228.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +37% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Support' will reach $13.69 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Annual recurring revenue' will likely reach $1.15 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $960.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- License' to reach $52.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.34 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Subscription and support' will reach $168.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $124.41 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Guidewire Software shares have recorded returns of +8.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GWRE will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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