(RTTNews) - Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade. The Builders Insurance Group selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core systems.

Currently, shares are at $75.31, up 5.30 percent from the previous close of $71.52 on a volume of 325,324.

