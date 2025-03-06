GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE Earnings Results: $GWRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE ($GWRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, missing estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $289,480,000, missing estimates of $291,251,238 by $-1,771,238.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE Insider Trading Activity

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 40,511 shares for an estimated $7,278,089 .

. JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 27,583 shares for an estimated $5,011,090 .

. JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,487 shares for an estimated $3,357,675 .

. JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,885 shares for an estimated $2,221,387 .

. MICHAEL C KELLER sold 1,939 shares for an estimated $338,898

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 299 institutional investors add shares of GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 254 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

