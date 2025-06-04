Guidewire Rockets Higher: A Move Above $300 Is Probable

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:GWRE]

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) stock is rocketing higher because its AI-enabled, cloud-based SaaS platform service for insurance companies is crushing the estimates. The FQ3 results were so far above the consensus estimate that they have entirely altered the outlook for this company. The takeaway for traders and investors is that the news sparked a 15% surge in the stock price, breaking it out of a significant consolidation pattern and setting a new high.

The stock price is likely to continue rising in this scenario and could easily surpass the $300 mark this year.

The price action following the release is bullish. The market is up 15% and setting a new high, with bullish indications on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts. The ensuing rally could be vigorous due to the chart alignment; the daily chart is set up for a bullish swing, confirming uptrends in the weekly and monthly charts. Among the risks is short interest. The short interest wasn’t high when reported in mid-May, but it was rising and elevated at nearly 5%.

Short-covering is a component of the post-release stock price surge; the risk is that short sellers will reposition at higher levels and in larger quantities.



Guidewire Smashes Estimates With Multidimensional Strength

Guidewire posted a robust quarter with revenue growth of 22%, topping MarketBeat’s reported analyst consensus by 250 basis points. The strength was driven by record sales volume and what the CEO described as broad-based, multidimensional strength.

The company closed 17 cloud deals, including seven with Tier 1 insurers and three with Tier 2 insurers. Deals included cloud migrations, new, and expanded business, affirming the company’s utility and value to insurers. Segmentally, the core subscription service grew by 31% to account for 62% of the revenue, followed by a 16% gain in services and a more minor 1.7% increase in licenses.

Although the revenue details are strong, the margin news is even better. The company significantly widened its gross and operating margins due to increased revenue leverage and operational efficiency. The critical details are that GAAP profits were posted versus last year’s losses, adjusted profits grew by 1130%, and the adjusted earnings came in at $0.88, nearly 9000 basis points or 90% stronger than the analysts’ consensus forecast.

Guidance is another area of strength, suggesting that higher stock prices are likely to follow. The company issued strong Q4 guidance and raised its full-year guidance to well above the analysts’ target, a catalyst in its own right and potentially cautious, given the company’s momentum.

Another reason to believe that guidance is cautious is the acceleration of industry engagement events designed to attract and win new clients.

Analysts Lift Targets for Guidewire, Raise High End to $290

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:GWRE]

The initial analysts’ response is bullish. MarketBeat tracked three revisions within the first twelve hours of the release, including two price target increases that lifted the high-end range to $290. The high target was set by RBC, which rates the stock as an Outperform compared to the broader Moderate Buy, extending the positive trends in place ahead of the release. Assuming no change to the outlook, these trends are expected to continue, including increased coverage, firming sentiment, and a rising price target.

The institutional investors are a risk. They, as a group, own nearly 100% of the stock and have been selling in 2025. That is a headwind for the price action reflected in the stock chart, but one that may have abated in the wake of the Q3 release and guidance update. However, if they sell into the rally, the market will struggle to advance further and maintain the gains it made following the report.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.