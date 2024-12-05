News & Insights

Guidewire reports Q1 adjusted EPS 43c, consensus 30c

December 05, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Reports Q1 revenue $262.9M, consensus $253.96M. “We continue to see great momentum as P&C insurers look to Guidewire (GWRE) to deliver the platform they trust to innovate and grow efficiently,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. “Our momentum was on display at our annual industry conference, Connections, where we heard some of the largest insurers in the world share the success they are seeing with Guidewire Cloud Platform.”

