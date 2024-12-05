Guidewire reports Q1 adjusted EPS 43c, consensus 30c

Reports Q1 revenue $262.9M, consensus $253.96M. “We continue to see great momentum as P&C insurers look to Guidewire (GWRE) to deliver the platform they trust to innovate and grow efficiently,” said Mike Rosenbaum, chief executive officer, Guidewire. “Our momentum was on display at our annual industry conference, Connections, where we heard some of the largest insurers in the world share the success they are seeing with Guidewire Cloud Platform.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GWRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.