Guidewire price target raised to $231 from $200 at JMP Securities

November 25, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $231 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Data points from across the Property and Casualty insurance ecosystem suggest strong momentum across most facets of the business, and competitively, the company appears to be taking share from both legacy solutions and more modern competitors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

