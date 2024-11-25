Guidewire price target raised to $231 from $200 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $231 from $200 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Data points from across the Property and Casualty insurance ecosystem suggest strong momentum across most facets of the business, and competitively, the company appears to be taking share from both legacy solutions and more modern competitors, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GWRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.