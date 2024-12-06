Guidewire price target raised to $230 from $220 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $230 from $220 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Guidewire reported annual recurring revenue above consensus estimates, driven by strong T-1 demand, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm still sees headroom to estimates with conversions, Direct Written Premium true-ups and cloud efficiency gains potential sources of upside.
- Guidewire Software Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results
- Guidewire reports Q1 adjusted EPS 43c, consensus 30c
- Guidewire sees Q2 revenue $282M-$288M, consensus $279.32M
- Guidewire raises FY25 revenue view to $1.155B-$1.167B from $1.135B-$1.149B
