Guidewire price target raised to $230 from $215 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $230 from $215 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q1 earnings beat. The company reported a strong start to the fiscal year but shares sold off after-hours, with investors possibly looking for a guidance raise as annual recurring revenue landed at the high end of guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that Guidewire remains a high-quality vertical software name that the firm would want to own for duration.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GWRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.