News & Insights

Stocks

Guidewire price target raised to $230 from $215 at RBC Capital

December 06, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $230 from $215 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q1 earnings beat. The company reported a strong start to the fiscal year but shares sold off after-hours, with investors possibly looking for a guidance raise as annual recurring revenue landed at the high end of guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC adds however that Guidewire remains a high-quality vertical software name that the firm would want to own for duration.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GWRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GWRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.