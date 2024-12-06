Guidewire price target raised to $220 from $215 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $220 from $215 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Guidewire’s Q1 results were better than guidance as momentum extended with the customer base, though the firm expects limited near-term catalysts to keep the stock range-bound, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

