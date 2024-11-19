Guidewire price target raised to $220 from $204 at Baird

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $220 from $204 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said it remains a top idea as their partner survey suggests cloud demand is improving from what was already-robust FY23-24 environment, with particular opportunity around migrationsand “under-penetrated” geographies and business lines.
