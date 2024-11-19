News & Insights

Stocks

Guidewire price target raised to $220 from $204 at Baird

November 19, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird analyst Joe Vruwink raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $220 from $204 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said it remains a top idea as their partner survey suggests cloud demand is improving from what was already-robust FY23-24 environment, with particular opportunity around migrationsand “under-penetrated” geographies and business lines.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GWRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GWRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.