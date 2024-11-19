News & Insights

Guidewire price target raised to $220 from $200 at Oppenheimer

November 19, 2024 — 06:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $220 from $200 on positive checks and higher SMID software multiples, while keeping an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm spent the day at Guidewire Connections sitting in on product sessions, interacting with partners/customers, and connecting with management. CEO Mike Rosenbaum reiterated a commitment to drive customer success and facilitate a path to Cloud, Oppenheimer notes.

