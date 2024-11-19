News & Insights

Guidewire price target raised to $215 from $205 at Wells Fargo

November 19, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Guidewire (GWRE) to $215 from $205 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm was out at Guidewire Connections in Nashville where it had the chance to survey customers and speak with key partners. Wells continues to find proof points suggesting a steady uptick in cloud momentum persists.

