Guidewire (GWRE) Used by Topdanmark to Simplify IT Operations

Guidewire Software GWRE recently announced that it has been selected by insurance company Topdanmark to simplify IT operations and adapt to changing market demands.

Denmark-based Topdanmark is now focusing on the development of additional products for agriculture and private customers.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guidewire Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote

In the agriculture section, Guidewire was implemented by Topdanmark for its wind turbine, property and content lines of business. Moreover, a Salesforce platform tightly connected with Guidewire has been deployed.

Guidewire and Salesforce provide enhanced systems and data analytics that enable sales and service employees to connect with customers and understand their specific needs, digitize policy and billing processes and promote self-service functionality.

The platform is currently being used by 150 people, which is expected to increase to 500-600, per Topdanmark estimates.

Topdanmark is also planning to deploy Guidewire in 2022 for its private and commercial divisions.

Previously, Guidewire was selected by Golden Bear Insurance Company to implement its Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud. Golden Bear will leverage Guidewire Cloud to get day-to-day reports, dashboards, predictive analytics and models that can be compared with industry averages.

Prior to that, Guidewire was chosen by Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, Franklin Mutual Insurance, Cornerstone National Insurance Company and Tradition Mutual Insurance Company to automate and simplify business processes.

The provider of software solutions for property and casualty insurers is riding on higher subscription revenues, as reflected in its fiscal third-quarter results. The company reported revenues of $197.4 million, rising 20.4% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7%.

The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from the robust adoption of the InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. Further, its focus on enhancing the Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions in the long run.

Shares of GWRE have lost 34.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 17.5% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Guidewire carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital Inc. IDCC, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. VSH and PTC PTC. InterDigital and PTC currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Vishay Intertechnology holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.33 per share, increasing 46.05% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 15%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 141.13%. Shares of IDCC have declined 12.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.68 per share, rising 10.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 22.7%.

Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 4.96%. Shares of VSH have declined 18.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTC’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.55 per share, rising 7.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 11.8%.

PTC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 29.5%. Shares of PTC have declined 20.8% in the past year.

