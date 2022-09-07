Guidewire (GWRE) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Guidewire Software GWRE reported non-GAAP earnings of 3 cents per share in fourh-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022), surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. However, this compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 37 cents per share.



The company reported revenues of $244.6 million, rising 7% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%.



Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum with 16 cloud deals in the reported quarter among new and existing clients.



For the fiscal year, the company reported a non-GAAP loss of 51 cents per share compared with non-GAAP earnings of 49 cents per share in the previous fiscal year. Revenues for the year came in at $812.6 million, up 9% on a year-over-year basis.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription and support revenues (38.3% of total revenues) soared 34% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $93.6 million, owing to higher subscription revenues. Subscription revenues surged 49.9% year over year to $72.8 million. In the fiscal, Subscription and support revenue increased 36% year over year to $343.7 million.



License revenues (38.7% of total revenues) declined 14% year over year to $94.8 million. In the fiscal, license revenues fell 15% year over year to $258.6 million.



Services revenues (23% of total revenues) climbed 13% year over year to $56.2 million, driven by increased cloud implementation programs. For the fiscal year, service revenue increased 12% year over year to $210.3 million



Annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $664 million as of Jul 31, 2022, up 14.1% year-over-year and 17% on a constant-currency basis, driven by new sales and deal ramps.



Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 890 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 51.9%. This year-over-year decline was due to the revenue mix shift toward subscription and support revenues and away from higher-margin term license revenues.



Subscription and support gross margin came in at 44.2%, up 460 bps from reported in the year-ago quarter. Services’ non-GAAP gross margin was negative 13% compared with a gross margin of 8.6% in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses increased 14.4% year over year to $148.1 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.3 million compared with the operating income of $32 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Jul 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments came in at $1.2 billion compared with $1.1 billion as of Apr 30, 2022.



Guidewire generated $83.6 million in cash from operations during the fiscal fourth quarter, with a free cash flow of nearly $79 million.



For fiscal 2022, Guidewire used $37.9 million in cash for operations, with a free cash outflow of nearly $59.7 million.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are expected in the range of $190-$195 million. ARR is expected to be between $667 million and $670 million. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is expected between $(45) million and $(40) million. GAAP operating income (loss) is expected to be between $(82) million and $(77) million.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects total revenues between $885 million and $895 million. ARR is expected to be between $745 million and $760 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss for fiscal 2023 is projected in the range of $20-$30 million. For fiscal 2022, cash flow from operations is projected in the range of $50-$80 million.

