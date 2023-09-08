Guidewire (GWRE) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Guidewire Software GWRE reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jul 31), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents and year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP earnings of 3 cents.

The company reported revenues of $270 million, rising 10% year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%.

Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum in the reported quarter with 17 deal wins.

Guidewire Software, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Guidewire Software, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Subscription and support segment’s revenues (43.5% of total revenues) soared 25.4% from the year-ago quarter to $117.3 million, owing to higher subscription revenues. Subscription revenues gained 34.7% year over year to $98.1 million. Support revenues declined 7.1% year over year to $19.3 million.

License’s revenues (37.4%) were down 6% year over year to $100.9 million.

Services’ revenues (19.1%) fell 8.1% year over year to $51.7 million.

Annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $763 million as of Jul 31, up 15% (rose 15% on a constant currency basis) year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 950 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 64%.

Subscription and support segment’s gross margin increased 10.6% on a year-over-year basis to 57.8% due to increased cloud infrastructure efficiency. Services’ non-GAAP gross margin was 10.5% against a gross margin of (6.4)% in the year-ago reported quarter.

Total operating expenses increased 1.8% year over year to $157.5 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $44.7 million compared with $5.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Jul 31, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $798.7 million compared with $806.9 million on Apr 30, 2023.

Guidewire generated $173.2 million in cash from operations during the quarter under review, with free cash flow of nearly $167.3 million.

Outlook

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to be in the range of $197-$202 million. ARR is projected to be between $766 million and $769 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is estimated to be between $20 million and $25 million.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues between $976 million and $986 million. ARR is projected to be in the range of $846-$858 million.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is estimated to be between $(62) million and $72 million. Cash flow from operations is anticipated to be in the range of $95-$125 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, Aspen Technology AZPN and Badger Meter BMI. Woodward and Aspen Technology presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Badger Meter currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 15.9% in the past 60 days to $4.15.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 37.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 5.8% in the past 60 days to $6.58.

Aspen Technology’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%. Shares of AZPN have declined 12.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 69.5% in the past year.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.