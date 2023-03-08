Guidewire (GWRE) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Guidewire Software GWRE reported non-GAAP loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jan 31), wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents and year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP loss of 6 cents.



The company reported revenues of $232.6 million, rising 14% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.



Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum in the reported quarter among new and existing clients.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription and support segments’ revenues (45.5% of total revenues) soared 25% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $105.8 million, owing to higher subscription revenues. Subscription’s revenues surged 36.8% year over year to $86 million. Support’s revenues declined 7.9% year over year to $19.7 million.



License’s revenues (31.4% of total revenues) were up 5% year over year to $73.1 million.



Services’ revenues (23.1% of total revenues) climbed 6% year over year to $53.7 million, driven by increased cloud implementation programs.



Annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $707 million as of Jan 31, up 14% (up 17% on constant-currency basis) year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 56.7%.



Subscription and support segments’ gross margin expanded 850 bps on a year-over-year basis to 57.5%, due to increased cloud infrastructure efficiency. Services’ non-GAAP gross margin was negative 0.4% compared with a gross margin of 8.3% in the year-ago reported quarter.



Total operating expenses increased 3.6% year over year to $146.7 million. Non-GAAP operating loss was $23.2 million compared with $39.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Jan 31, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments came in at $714.7 million compared with $0.9 billion as of Oct 31, 2022.



Guidewire generated $1.2 million in cash from operations during the fiscal second quarter, with a free cash outflow of nearly $2.5 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are expected in the range of $211-$216 million. ARR is expected to be between $715 million and $720 million. GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $59 million and $64 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be between $16 million and $20 million.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects total revenues to be between $894 million and $904 million. ARR is expected in the range of $745-$760 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss for fiscal 2023 is projected in the range of $7-$17 million. Cash flow from operations is anticipated to be between $50 million and $80 million.

