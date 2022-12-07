Guidewire (GWRE) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Guidewire Software GWRE reported non-GAAP loss of 12 cents per share in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Oct 31), narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 39 cents per share. This compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s non-GAAP loss of 21 cents per share.



The company reported revenues of $195.3 million, rising 18% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%.



Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum in the reported quarter among new and existing clients.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription and support segments’ revenues (50.7% of total revenues) soared 25% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $99.1 million, owing to higher subscription revenues. Subscription’s revenues surged 38.2% year over year to $79 million. Support’s revenues declined 8% year over year to $21 million.



License’s revenues (21% of total revenues) were down 2% year over year to $41 million.



Services’ revenues (28.3% of total revenues) climbed 18.1% year over year to $55.3 million, driven by increased cloud implementation programs.



Annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $673 million as of Oct 31, up 13.3% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 500 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 42.5%.



Subscription and support segments’ gross margin expanded 390 bps on a year-over-year basis to 49.2%. This year-over-year improvement was due to increased cloud infrastructure efficiency and slower hiring. Services’ non-GAAP gross margin was negative 9% compared with a gross margin of 10.3% in the year-ago reported quarter.



Total operating expenses increased 9.7% year over year to $146.7 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $35.9 million compared with the operating income of $28.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Oct 31, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments came in at $0.9 billion compared with $1.2 billion as of Jul 31.



Guidewire used $87.4 million in cash from operations during the fiscal first quarter, with a free cash outflow of nearly $91.7 million.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2023, revenues are expected in the range of $221-$226 million. ARR is expected to be between $695 million and $700 million. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is expected between $(4) million and $0 million. GAAP operating income (loss) is expected to be between $(41) million and $(37) million.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects total revenues between $886 million and $896 million. ARR is expected to be between $745 million and $760 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss for fiscal 2023 is projected in the range of $18-$28 million. Cash flow from operations is projected in the range of $50-$80 million.

