Guidewire (GWRE) Posts Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Mark, Lifts '22 View

Guidewire Software GWRE reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 31, 2022) non-GAAP loss of 6 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 11 cents. However, this compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 11 cents per share.



The company reported revenues of $204.6 million, rising 13.67% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $198 million.



Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum with 11 cloud deals in the reported quarter, consisting of a mix of existing customer migrations and new customer deployments.

Quarter in Detail

Subscription and support revenues (41.2% of total revenues) soared 42% from the year-ago quarter to $84.3 million due to higher subscription revenues, which jumped 64% year over year. The reported figure surpassed the consensus mark of $83 million.



License revenues (34.1% of total revenues) declined 10% year over year to $69.8 million. Nonetheless, the reported figure beat the consensus mark of $68 million.



Services revenues (24.7% of total revenues) climbed 19% year over year to $50.5 million. The reported figure topped the consensus mark of $49 million.



Annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $620 million as of Jan 31, 2022, compared with $582 million as of Jul 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 3% on a year-over-year basis to 53%. This year-over-year decline was due to the revenue mix shift toward subscription and support revenues and away from higher-margin term license revenues.



Subscription and support gross margin was 47%, up from 43% reported in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to benefits of the cloud infrastructure cost controls put in place. Services gross margin was 3% compared to negative 2% a year ago due to higher billable utilization.



Total operating expenses increased 18.1% year over year to $136.1 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $3 million compared to the operating income of $7.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP net loss was $4.8 million for the reported quarter against the net income of $9.0 million reported in the last-year quarter.

Financial Details

As of Jan 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments came in at $1.1 billion compared with $1.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2021.



Guidewire used $110.1 million in cash from operations during the first half of fiscal year 2022 and $43.8 million for the acquisition of HazardHub during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.



In the quarter under review, Guidewire repurchased 0.1 million shares worth $11.2 million, which marks the completion of its authorized share repurchase program of $200 million.

Guidance

For third-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are expected in the range of $186-$190 million. ARR is expected between $632 million and $635 million. Non-GAAP operating loss is projected in the range of $25-$29 million.



The company also updated its outlook for fiscal year 2022 based on current expectations. For fiscal 2022, the company now expects total revenues between $784 million and $792 million, higher than the previous outlook of $780 million and $790 million. ARR is expected between $664 million and $670 million, above the previous forecast of $659 million to $669 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss for fiscal 2022 is projected in the range of $42-$50 million, narrower than the loss of $48-$58 million forecasted earlier. For fiscal 2022, cash flow from operations is projected in the range of $10-$20 million, in line with the previous guidance.

