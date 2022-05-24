Guidewire (GWRE) InsuranceSuite Used by Aioi to Boost Business

Guidewire GWRE InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud is being used by Aioi Nissay Dowa Management NZ to boost its business.

Aioi is part of the MS&AD Insurance Group. MS&AD Insurance offers a wide array of insurance and financial business services and products that are designed to contain risks from occurring as well as limit the financial impacts of the risks that materialize.

The deployment of InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud will help Aioi boost its core operations, adapt to the dynamic business environment, and provide value to agents, brokers and policyholders.

The Guidewire screen is well-designed and efficient in reducing processing times, helping serve customers quickly.

The ease with which users may manage their tasks allows them to focus on response times and improve the customer experience.

The implementation process for its Domestic Motor, Commercial Motor and Payment Protection lines of businesses was led by Tenzing, which is part of the Tech Mahindra group.

On Nov 10, 2021, Guidewire Software announced that Aioi subscribed to InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud.

Guidewire DataHub and Guidewire InfoCenter were also deployed by Aioi as their enterprise-wide data management and analytics platforms.

Aioi also deployed SmartCOMM from Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member for customer communication management.

San Mateo, CA-based Guidewire provides software solutions for property and casualty insurers. The company's solutions help reduce risk via increased productivity, bringing speed to market, digital engagement and simplifying IT infrastructure.



Guidewire InsurancePlatform is a P&C industry platform deployed by providing Guidewire Cloud joining software, services and partner ecosystem to customers’ businesses.



The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire InsuranceNow, which provide solutions to support the entire insurance lifecycle, including product definition, distribution, underwriting, policy-holder services and claim management.

