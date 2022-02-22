Guidewire (GWRE) & Infosys Team Up to Boost Insurer Experience

Guidewire GWRE recently announced that Infosys INFY has joined its PartnerConnect program as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.



Headquartered in India, Infosys provides industry-leading, next-generation digital and consulting services to enable clients to steer through their digital transformation successfully. Leveraging more than four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, Infosys enables clients with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered core that helps execute their digital change.



Both the companies are highly optimistic about this alliance. Infosys has proven consulting and implementation prowess in Guidewire’s InsuranceSuite product portfolio. Banking upon its in-depth experience in Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance and state-of-the-art platforms, Infosys will improve implementation cycles and will deliver powerful, comprehensive technology solutions and cloud and system integration services to insurers in Guidewire Cloud to boost user experience, expedite time to market and fuel operational excellence.



Further, as a Select partner within Guidewire’s PartnerConnect program, Infosys aims to continue the expansion of the Guidewire Center of Excellence through investment in training and certification.



For Guidewire, this collaboration will rev up the implementation of its ambitious roadmap for Guidewire Cloud Platform and the opportunities it will bring to insurers.



Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services, implementation and related solution and delivery services. A few days back, Whatfix had joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. Further, in January, HTC Global Services, a global provider of information technology services and solutions, had joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level for the Americas.

Flourishing Prospects for GWRE

San Mateo, CA-based Guidewire is a leading software solutions provider for P&C insurers. With digital transformation becoming the new normal in the insurance industry, the firm’s cloud-based subscription products are witnessing traction. The company is benefiting robust adoption of the InsuranceSuite Cloud platform as insurers are increasingly looking to digitalize their business processes. Moreover, a less competitive market and regular customer additions are other tailwinds.



As a cloud-based solution provider, Guidewire provides enhanced flexibility to adapt to changing market needs and customer expectations. The company offers omnichannel service across the entire insurance lifecycle, creates personalized customer journeys in record time and supports instant digital experiences.



A few days back, California Casualty Management Company had selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations and streamline IT operations. California Casualty will migrate InsuranceSuite onto Guidewire Cloud beginning 2022 with ClaimCenter, followed by PolicyCenter and BillingCenter. It will also migrate DataHub and InfoCenter to Guidewire Cloud as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics systems.



Prior to that, Guidewire collaborated with an insurance company, Chronovo, to include the latter’s Ready for Guidewire add-on solution in the Guidewire Marketplace app. Dubbed StructureAssist, this validated add-on will aid insurers with simplified structured settlements on the back of lucid, graphically-driven quotes while highlighting the value of structures for all parties.



Guidewire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Shares of GWRE have lost 27% against the industry’s growth of 14.8% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space include Progress Software PRGS and Badger Meter BMI, both of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Progress Software has a projected earnings growth rate of 3.62% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Progress Software’s fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate of the company is pegged at 2%.



Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 26.8%. Shares of PRGS have dropped 1.4% in the past year.



Badger Meter has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.77% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents in the past 60 days.



Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met estimates once, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of BMI have declined 3.5% in the past year.

