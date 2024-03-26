Guidewire (GWRE) Adds YASSI To Insurtech Vanguards Program

Guidewire GWRE announced that Yotta Automated Software Solutions (“YASSI”) — a leading provider of real-time vehicle lienholder, registration and title data — will participate in Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program.

Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program is to assist emerging insurtech companies with innovative technology providers, and speed up work and improve client experience.

The Insurtech Vanguards program consists of select startups and tech providers. The company will provide guidance to participating tech innovators while connecting them with its base of property and casualty (P&C) clients. Some members of the program are Atomic, Codafication, Gradient AI, Charlee AI, Bifrost and Clearspeed.

San Mateo, CA-based Guidewire is a provider of software solutions for P&C insurers. The platform offered by Guidewire combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI), which are then delivered to its customers via self-managed software or cloud services.

The company is slowly shifting from the term license-based model to subscription base. This will be beneficial for GWRE in the long run, as the majority of the enterprises are expected to lean toward cloud-based infrastructure, going forward.

The company's focus on enhancing the Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities, including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services, is expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions in the long haul. Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum with 11 cloud deals in the last reported quarter.

However, the company has lowered its 2024 revenue guidance to $957-$967 million from the previously mentioned $976-$986 million, owing to a downward adjustment to its services revenue expectations.

Guidewire currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 48.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 23.6%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Woodward WWD and Perion Network PERI. Both Synopsys and Perion Network sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Woodward carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 1.1% in the past 60 days to $13.56. SNPS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Synopsys’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%. SNPS shares have risen 51% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has moved up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.27. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.2%. WWD shares have risen 49.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion Network’s fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 0.6% in the past 60 days to $3.34. PERI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 22%.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.9%. PERI shares have lost 41.2% in the past year.

