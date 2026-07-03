Guidewire Growth Trends Show How AI and Services Are Evolving

Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE is benefiting from insurer modernization, cloud migration and broader AI adoption across the property and casualty insurance market.

The story is not one-sided. Subscription-led growth is improving the model, but implementation intensity, services mix and execution demands still shape the stock’s risk-reward balance.

Why Guidewire Benefits From Insurer Modernization

P&C insurers continue to move away from legacy systems and toward cloud-based platforms that can support policy, billing, claims, pricing and underwriting workflows. Guidewire sits directly in that shift, with its cloud platform positioned as a core operating system for insurers.

In third-quarter fiscal 2026, Guidewire closed 11 cloud deals, including two net-new core system wins. The wins included a seven-year expansion with Auto Club of Southern California, a strategic net-new cloud win with Bradesco Seguros in Brazil, a U.K. ClaimCenter selection and a PolicyCenter win at a large U.S. insurer.

SAP SE SAP remains relevant in the broader enterprise software market and is listed among Guidewire’s competitive landscape in software serving P&C insurers. Oracle Corporation ORCL, with its cloud applications and platform services, is another useful reference point for investors tracking enterprise cloud migration across regulated industries.

How GWRE Is Building AI Into Daily Workflows

Guidewire’s AI push is becoming more practical through ProNavigator. The company completed five ProNavigator deals in the third quarter as insurers looked to embed AI-driven knowledge and workflow automation into core operations.

The product is designed to provide role-specific, secure and context-aware AI guidance for underwriters, claims adjusters, billing specialists and customer service representatives. That matters because it extends Guidewire’s relevance beyond system replacement and into daily decision support.

AI is also influencing implementation work. Management has cited productivity gains from agentic development tools, which could help reduce friction in cloud migrations and speed delivery over time.

Where Guidewire’s Services Trend Cuts Both Ways

Services revenue rose 32% year over year to $71.8 million in the third quarter. That growth reflects demand for Guidewire-led services programs, field engineering work and support for customers using Guidewire Cloud Platform.

The trade-off is margin mix. Services carried a non-GAAP gross margin of 14.3% in the quarter, compared with 74.1% for subscription and support. Higher services demand can signal healthy implementation activity, but it can also dilute the benefits of subscription-led growth.

For fiscal 2026, Guidewire expects services revenues of about $270 million and services gross margin of about 14%. A larger services revenue mix and higher bonus accrual partially offset the benefit from raised revenue expectations.

What Pricing Tools Mean for Guidewire’s Next Phase

PricingCenter gives Guidewire another route into data-driven insurance workflows. The solution helps P&C insurers update pricing, analyze impacts in real time and respond to market changes.

Guidewire closed three PricingCenter wins in the third quarter, including deals with insurers in Sweden and Poland and its first U.S. win at Oklahoma Farm Bureau. The early traction supports the view that Guidewire can expand deeper into pricing and product teams.

Still, newer products must scale efficiently. PricingCenter and ProNavigator broaden the platform opportunity, but the company still needs to prove that adoption can grow without adding delivery complexity or weakening unit economics.

How Zacks Signals Reflect GWRE’s Trend Balance

Guidewire’s growth story is becoming broader, but not simpler. Cloud migrations remain the main engine, while ProNavigator and PricingCenter add new ways for insurers to use Guidewire inside daily workflows. At the same time, the rise in services demand shows that modernization still requires meaningful implementation support, keeping margin mix and execution discipline in focus.

GWRE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock also has a Value Score of F, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D. The Growth Score of B fits a company delivering double-digit ARR and subscription growth, but the weaker Value, Momentum and VGM readings point to a less favorable overall style profile.

For investors, that combination supports a measured view: Guidewire is participating in durable insurance technology trends, but the stock still needs cleaner evidence that newer products, cloud scale and services demand can translate into more efficient long-term growth.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.