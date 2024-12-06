Guidewire falls -15.6%

Guidewire (GWRE) is down -15.6%, or -$32.22 to $174.35.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GWRE:
- Guidewire price target raised to $230 from $215 at RBC Capital
- Guidewire falls -10.8%
- Guidewire falls -10.0%
- Guidewire price target raised to $220 from $215 at Wells Fargo
- Guidewire price target raised to $230 from $220 at Oppenheimer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.