Guidewire falls -10.0%

Guidewire (GWRE) is down -10.0%, or -$20.64 to $185.93.
- Guidewire price target raised to $220 from $215 at Wells Fargo
- Guidewire price target raised to $230 from $220 at Oppenheimer
- Guidewire Software Reports Strong Q1 Fiscal 2025 Results
- Guidewire reports Q1 adjusted EPS 43c, consensus 30c
- Guidewire sees Q2 revenue $282M-$288M, consensus $279.32M
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.