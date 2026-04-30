Guided Capital pairs a new HGER stake with a bigger short-Treasury position

Key Points

Bought 249,881 shares of HGER; estimated trade size $6.99 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end value of stake rose by $7.75 million, reflecting both trading and price changes

Transaction represented a 4.61% change in fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, the fund held 249,881 shares valued at $7.75 million

HGER now represents 5.11% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

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Guided Capital Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER), acquiring 249,881 shares in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $6.99 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to an April 30, 2026, SEC filing.

Bought 249,881 shares of HGER; estimated trade size $6.99 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end value of stake rose by $7.75 million, reflecting both trading and price changes

Transaction represented a 4.61% change in fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade, the fund held 249,881 shares valued at $7.75 million

HGER now represents 5.11% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated April 30, 2026, Guided Capital Wealth Management, LLC initiated a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER) by purchasing 249,881 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026, was $6.99 million. The quarter-end value of the position was $7.75 million, reflecting both the trade and market pricing.

What else to know

This was a new position, bringing HGER to 5.11% of 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FTSM: $32.98 million (21.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: QUAL: $9.48 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: CGUS: $9.35 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DEED: $9.01 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: JBND: $8.73 million (5.8% of AUM)

As of April 29, 2026, shares were priced at $32.42, up 45.7% over one year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.38 percentage points

The fund reported a dividend yield of 5.42% and closed 0.06% below its 52-week high as of April 30, 2026

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $151.6 million Price (as of market close April 29, 2026) $32.42 Dividend yield 5.42% 1-year total return 45.71%

ETF snapshot

HGER’s investment strategy seeks diversified exposure to commodity futures most sensitive to U.S. CPI, utilizing a rules-based allocation and a proprietary scarcity debasement indicator to adjust gold weighting based on inflationary conditions.

Its portfolio composition includes a minimum of 15 out of 24 highly liquid commodity futures, with individual weights ranging from 2% to 20% (gold up to 40%), and rebalances quarterly; exposure is achieved through excess return swaps via a Cayman Islands subsidiary.

The fund structure is an ETF with a focus on tax efficiency (avoiding K-1 forms); It carries a 0.68% expense ratio

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF provides institutional investors with a systematic, inflation-focused commodity allocation, targeting assets most responsive to U.S. consumer price changes. The fund's dynamic weighting and proprietary signals offer adaptive exposure to inflationary environments, with a particular emphasis on gold during periods of heightened scarcity or debasement risk. Its structure facilitates efficient access to commodity futures while maintaining operational and tax advantages for investors.

What this transaction means for investors

Guided Capital's new 5.1% HGER position landed in a quarter with a lot of other movement. The fund's FTSM allocation — a short-duration Treasury ETF — went from under $620K to nearly $33M, now 21.8% of the book. American Express, S&P Global, and Encompass Health came off the books entirely. Whatever the intent, the shape of the quarter is a heavier tilt toward short Treasuries and a new commodity-futures sleeve, funded partly by trimming equity exposure. HGER itself tracks the Quantix Commodity Index, which is built around CPI sensitivity and includes a rules-based gold tilt that can scale up under certain currency-debasement signals. That's a different kind of exposure than most equity or bond holdings provide, which is generally why allocators use a sleeve like this. For investors, the more useful frame than "should I follow this trade" is the sizing. At roughly 5% of the portfolio, HGER isn't a directional bet on commodities — it's small enough to behave like a hedge and large enough to matter if inflation re-accelerates. Anyone looking at HGER on its own could think about it the same way: a sleeve sized to do something different from the rest of the book under specific conditions, not a core holding.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.