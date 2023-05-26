Guide To The Tax Implications Of A Cash-Out Refinance

If you’re a homeowner looking to access some of your home’s equity, you may want to consider a cash-out refinance.

A cash-out refinance allows homeowners to tap their home’s equity without selling their house. But before diving into this option, you need to understand the potential tax implications of a cash-out refinance.

How a Cash-Out Refinance Works

A cash-out refinance loan allows homeowners to access their equity by taking out a new home loan that is larger than their existing mortgage. The homeowner receives the difference in their home’s value and existing loan balance in cash, and they can use the proceeds for any purpose, including home renovations, consolidating other high-interest debts, funding a child’s education or buying another property.

The new loan replaces their existing mortgage, so a cash-out refinance can raise or lower their interest rate and extend (or shorten) the loan term.

Is a Cash-Out Refinance Taxable?

The funds from a cash-out refinance are not considered taxable income. This is because the money received through a cash-out refinance is a loan you must repay.

However, depending on how you use the loan proceeds, a cash-out refinance loan might qualify you for a tax deduction.

How To Use Your Cash-Out Refinance as a Tax Deduction

If you use the money from a cash-out refinance, a home equity loan or home equity line of credit to “buy, build, or substantially improve” the property that secures the loan, the IRS allows you to deduct the mortgage interest from your annual tax bill.

Limitations to the Mortgage Interest Deduction Rule

As with most tax rules, there are some limitations to remember before you get your heart set on deducting the interest on a cash-out refinance.

Itemize deductions. You must itemize deductions to benefit from writing off the interest paid on a cash-out refinance. If you claim the standard deduction—as nearly 90% of U.S. taxpayers do—you can’t deduct any mortgage interest.

You must itemize deductions to benefit from writing off the interest paid on a cash-out refinance. If you claim the standard deduction—as nearly 90% of U.S. taxpayers do—you can’t deduct any mortgage interest. Consider deductible mortgage interest limits. You may be limited by the cap on deductible mortgage interest. Through 2025, taxpayers can deduct interest on up to $750,000 of principal mortgage debt ($375,000 if married filing separately). That includes your first mortgage, any home equity loans or lines of credit on your primary residence and any mortgage on a second residence. Any additional mortgage debt over these limits won’t be eligible for a write-off.

For example, say your existing mortgage balance is $650,000 on your primary residence and you have a mortgage balance of $100,000 on your vacation home. If you take out an additional $100,000 in a cash-out refinance, none of it would be deductible—you’re already at the $750,000 cap between your two properties.

What happens if you use the funds from a cash-out refinance for other purposes, such as paying off high-interest credit card debt or covering higher education expenses? In those instances, the interest paid on the cash-out portion of your new loan isn’t deductible, but the existing mortgage balance is.

Let’s say your current mortgage balance is $400,000. You do a cash-out refinance for $450,000 and use the extra $50,000 to pay for your child’s wedding. Because you didn’t use the proceeds for home improvements, you cannot deduct the interest paid on that $50,000, but you can continue to deduct the interest on the existing $400,000 balance.

If you do a cash-out refinance and file for the mortgage interest deduction, keep detailed documentation on how you used the money in case the IRS questions it.

Deducting Mortgage Points On a Cash-Out Refinance

Your mortgage lender might allow you to “buy down” your interest rate by paying points. If the interest on your cash-out refinance is deductible, then the points are also deductible. However, they also count toward the $750,000 limit.

When Is a Cash-Out Refinance a Good Choice?

A cash-out refinance can be a great option for accessing some of the equity in your home when used in the right circumstances. This usually means you can qualify for a lower interest rate and are planning to put the money to good use.

For example, it might be a good choice if you’re using the cash to increase the value of your home by remodeling your kitchen or bathroom, replacing old energy-inefficient windows or adding a deck. These improvements can increase the enjoyment of your home now and potentially add value that you’ll recoup when you sell.

If you can take advantage of the tax deduction, that’s just icing on the cake.

When Not To Use a Cash-Out Refinance

Despite the upsides, a cash-out refinance is not the best option in all circumstances. One of the main risks is losing your home if you borrow more than you can afford to repay or run into financial hardship down the road.

Like other mortgage types, a cash-out refinance loan is secured by your home. So if you stop making payments, the lender can foreclose on the property.

For that reason, avoid using a cash-out refinance for non-essential spending, such as buying a new car or paying for a vacation. And if you don’t need the money and just want to take advantage of a lower interest rate or lower your monthly payment, you’re better off with a simple rate-and-term refinance without tapping your home equity.

If you’re still unsure how a cash-out refinance could impact your taxes, consult with a qualified tax professional for more personalized advice.

