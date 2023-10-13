Guide to Cash-Cow ETF Investing

Cash cow investing is a strategy that has gained popularity among investors seeking stable and consistent returns. The term "cash cow" refers to companies or investments that generate a significant amount of cash flow relative to their expenses. While this approach offers several advantages, it also comes with its fair share of drawbacks. Let’s delve into the pros and cons of cash cow investing.

Pros of Cash Cow Investing

Stable Cash Flow: One of the most significant advantages of cash cow investing is the consistent and stable cash flow it provides. Cash cow companies tend to have established products or services with a loyal customer base, which results in predictable revenue streams. This stability can be reassuring for investors, especially those who rely on income from their investments for living expenses.

Dividend Income: Cash cow companies often distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. This regular income can be an attractive feature for investors looking for a steady stream of cash. Dividend payments can be used for reinvestment or to cover living expenses, making cash cow investments suitable for income-oriented investors.

Lower Volatility: Cash cow companies typically experience lower stock price volatility compared to growth stocks. This lower risk profile can provide investors with a sense of security, as they are less likely to see dramatic price swings in their investments. It's an appealing option for those who prefer a more conservative approach to investing.

Capital Preservation: Cash cow investments often involve well-established companies with strong financial positions. These firms are better equipped to weather economic downturns, making cash cow investing a means of capital preservation. Investors may find comfort in knowing their principal investment is less likely to suffer significant losses.

Cons of Cash Cow Investing

Limited Growth Potential: While cash cow investments offer stability, they may lack the growth potential seen in younger, high-growth companies. Cash cow businesses often operate in mature industries, where their ability to expand and innovate is limited. This can result in slower capital appreciation and reduced wealth-building opportunities.

Market Shifts: Markets and industries evolve, and what is considered a cash cow today may not be one in the future. Technological advancements, changes in consumer preferences, or shifts in the competitive landscape can disrupt previously stable businesses. Investors in cash cow stocks must monitor their investments closely to adapt to changing market conditions.

Opportunity Cost: Investing in cash cow companies may mean missing out on potentially higher returns from growth stocks. While cash cow investments offer stability, they may not provide the same level of wealth accumulation over the long term as riskier, high-growth investments.

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few cash-cow ETFs that could be used for gains amid a market turmoil.

ETFs in Focus

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF ( COWZ )

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF is a strategy-driven ETF that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the Russell 2000 Index for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yield. A high free cash flow yield indicates that a company is producing more cash than it needs to run the business and can invest in growth opportunities. COWZ holds 101 stocks in its basket and charges 49 bps in annual fees.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF ( CALF )

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF is a strategy-driven ETF that aims to provide capital appreciation over time by screening the S&P SmallCap 600 Index for the top 100 companies based on free cash flow yield. CALF tracks the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Index and holds 101 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for less than 2.8% share. Consumer discretionary takes the top spot at 25.9% of the assets, followed by energy (23.2%) and industrials (20.8%). It charges 59 bps in annual fees.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF ( HERD )

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF is a fund of funds ETF composed of Pacer Cash Cows ETFs. Each of the Pacer Cash Cows ETFs is a strategy-driven ETF that seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of its underlying index. HERD holds five ETFs with 20% exposure each. It charges 74 bps in fees per year.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF COWS

It is a strategy-driven ETF investing in U.S. companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth aimed to provide long-term capital appreciation and monthly income distributions. The Index picks U.S. companies with both high free cash flow yields and a three-year history of uninterrupted dividend growth (read: Inside the New Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS)).

The fund holds 56 stocks. No stock makes up more than 2.70% of the fund. Energy (25%), Materials (20%) and Consumer Discretionary (19%) hold top three sectors of the fund. The fund charges 39 bps in fees, though net expense ratio is 0.00%.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF ( BUL )

The underlying Pacer US Cash Cows Growth Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to mid and large-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. The 51-stock ETF charges 60 bps in fees. Energy (44.91%) and Healthcare (28.63%) hold the top two sectors. No stock makes up more than 5.75% of the fund.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( COWG )

The underlying Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index uses a rules-based methodology that seeks to provide exposure to large-capitalization U.S. companies with above average free cash flow margins. Information Technology (53.8%), Energy (11.9%) and Healthcare (10.3%) are the top three sectors of the fund. The 101-stock ETF charges 49 bps in fees.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( CAFG )

The underlying Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders Index uses a rules-based methodology that seeks to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with above average free cash flow margins. The 101-stock fund charges 59 bps in fees. Information Technology (25.6%), Consumer Discretionary (20.0%), Industrials (15.7%) and Healthcare (12.3%) are the top four sectors.

(Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.)

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ): ETF Research Reports

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF): ETF Research Reports

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL): ETF Research Reports

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD): ETF Research Reports

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG): ETF Research Reports

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG): ETF Research Reports

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.