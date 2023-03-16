Guggenheim Upgrades TPI Composites (TPIC)

On March 16, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.84% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for TPI Composites is $17.10. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 38.84% from its latest reported closing price of $12.32.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPI Composites is $1,741MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.41.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,567K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 1,459K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares, representing an increase of 17.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 78.25% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,133K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 10.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,071K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 889K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 28.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.09%, a decrease of 49.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 34,878K shares. The put/call ratio of TPIC is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

TPI Composites Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.