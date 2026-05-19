Guggenheim Upgrades StubHub Holdings (STUB)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for StubHub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.72% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for StubHub Holdings is $13.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 43.72% from its latest reported closing price of $9.54 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for StubHub Holdings is 2,582MM, an increase of 43.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in StubHub Holdings. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 17.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STUB is 1.36%, an increase of 35.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 255,083K shares. The put/call ratio of STUB is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 75,780K shares representing 21.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WestCap Management holds 28,992K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,735K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STUB by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Deer Management Co. holds 22,038K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 20,127K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,823K shares , representing a decrease of 23.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STUB by 68.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 9,002K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares , representing an increase of 87.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STUB by 275.43% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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