Guggenheim Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (LSE:0L7S)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for SolarEdge Technologies (LSE:0L7S) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 144.51% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is 26.16 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 4.02 GBX to a high of 107.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 144.51% from its latest reported closing price of 10.70 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 5,100MM, an increase of 387.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L7S is 0.10%, an increase of 44.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 66,687K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 7,860K shares representing 13.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,918K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 16.49% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 4,312K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,338K shares , representing an increase of 22.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 8.70% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,706K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 64.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,328K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares , representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 90.18% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,207K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares , representing an increase of 36.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 30.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.