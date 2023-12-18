Guggenheim Upgrades Snap Inc - (SNAP)

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Snap Inc - (NYSE:SNAP) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.23% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Snap Inc - is 11.47. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.23% from its latest reported closing price of 16.92.

The projected annual revenue for Snap Inc - is 5,131MM, an increase of 12.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap Inc -. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.19%, a decrease of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 792,862K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 71,660K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,680K shares, representing an increase of 26.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 44.17% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 52,662K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 45,613K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,542K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 8.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,142K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,592K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 20.53% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 30,000K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,200K shares, representing an increase of 32.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 39.77% over the last quarter.

Snap Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. Snap believes that reinventing the camera represents its greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. The company contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

