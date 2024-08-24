Guggenheim Upgrades Roku (LSE:0KXI)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Roku (LSE:0KXI) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 957 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KXI is 0.16%, an increase of 16.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 120,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,716K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,557K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 19.36% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,393K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,675K shares , representing an increase of 28.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 8.32% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 8,652K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,595K shares , representing an increase of 23.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 14.11% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,896K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,349K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 6,657K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,092K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KXI by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.