Guggenheim Upgrades Portillos Inc - (PTLO)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Portillos Inc - (NASDAQ:PTLO) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Portillos Inc - is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 37.04% from its latest reported closing price of 20.84.

The projected annual revenue for Portillos Inc - is 690MM, an increase of 13.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Portillos Inc -. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTLO is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.98% to 39,751K shares. The put/call ratio of PTLO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Partners holds 8,165K shares representing 14.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,245K shares, representing a decrease of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 4,651K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares, representing an increase of 34.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,660K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTLO by 71.81% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 1,358K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,350K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

Portillos Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Portillo's Inc., through with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, chopped salads, burgers, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cake, and milkshakes. As of June 27, 2021, it owned and operated 67 restaurants in Illinois, Arizona, Indiana, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and California. The company was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

