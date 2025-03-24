Guggenheim Upgrades Pinterest (BMV:PINS)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Pinterest (BMV:PINS) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinterest. This is an increase of 233 owner(s) or 30.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINS is 0.60%, an increase of 41.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.20% to 458,024K shares.

Elliott Investment Management holds 28,000K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,432K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,446K shares , representing an increase of 51.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 83.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,693K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,145K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 13,636K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,108K shares , representing an increase of 33.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINS by 33.95% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 12,352K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

