Guggenheim Upgrades Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Medpace Holdings (NASDAQ:MEDP) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings is 214.54. The forecasts range from a low of 200.99 to a high of $227.85. The average price target represents an increase of 2.40% from its latest reported closing price of 209.52.

The projected annual revenue for Medpace Holdings is 1,728MM, an increase of 10.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 29,213K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,638K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares, representing a decrease of 31.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 0.53% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 938K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 37.40% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 31.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 778K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 734K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 25.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 707K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Medpace Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.

