Guggenheim Upgrades MasTec (MTZ)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.28% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for MasTec is $375.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.30 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.28% from its latest reported closing price of $423.79 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MasTec is 17,334MM, an increase of 13.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is an decrease of 278 owner(s) or 26.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTZ is 0.29%, an increase of 11.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 64,139K shares. The put/call ratio of MTZ is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,804K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,770K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,637K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing an increase of 64.11%.

Hill City Capital holds 2,155K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 1,600K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares , representing an increase of 53.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 87.26% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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