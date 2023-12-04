Guggenheim Upgrades Incyte (INCY)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.50% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Incyte is 75.90. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 40.50% from its latest reported closing price of 54.02.

The projected annual revenue for Incyte is 3,913MM, an increase of 8.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Incyte. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INCY is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 235,874K shares. The put/call ratio of INCY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 36,179K shares representing 16.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,178K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 16,416K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,278K shares, representing a decrease of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 20.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,307K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,046K shares, representing a decrease of 16.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 20.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,909K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,905K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,797K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INCY by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Incyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

