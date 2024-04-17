Guggenheim Upgrades Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.09% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is 340.00. The forecasts range from a low of 257.55 to a high of $446.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.09% from its latest reported closing price of 269.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 17,014MM, a decrease of 4.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.77.

Group 1 Automotive Declares $0.47 Dividend

On February 12, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 received the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $269.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.92%, the lowest has been 0.61%, and the highest has been 2.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is -3.09%, a decrease of 1,181.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 16,214K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 924K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 562K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 527K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 3.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 405K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 2.30% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 363K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Group 1 Automotive Inc. owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.