Guggenheim Upgrades Fluence Energy Inc - (FLNC)

On April 5, 2023, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Fluence Energy Inc - (NASDAQ:FLNC) from to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.47% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fluence Energy Inc - is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 33.47% from its latest reported closing price of $19.87.

The projected annual revenue for Fluence Energy Inc - is $1,605MM, an increase of 20.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.71.

Fluence Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is theglobal marketleader in energy storage technology, software and services, combining the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision and financial backing of two well-established and respected industry giants. Building on the pioneering work of AES Energy Storage and Siemens energy storage, the company's goal is to create a more sustainable future by transforming the way Fluence powers its world. Providing design, delivery and integration, Fluence offers proven energy storage technology solutions that address the diverse needs and challenges of customers in a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The company currently has approximately 2.4 gigawatts of projects deployed or awarded across 24 countries and territories worldwide. Fluence topped the Guidehouse's utility-scale energy storage leaderboard in 2020 and its sixth-generation Tech Stack won Commercial Technology of the Year at the 22nd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. In 2019, it was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

