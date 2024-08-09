Guggenheim Upgrades Fluence Energy (FLNC)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, Guggenheim upgraded their outlook for Fluence Energy (NasdaqGS:FLNC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.41% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fluence Energy is $29.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 84.41% from its latest reported closing price of $15.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fluence Energy is 2,465MM, an increase of 15.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fluence Energy. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLNC is 0.36%, an increase of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 118,721K shares. The put/call ratio of FLNC is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 31.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4,329K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares , representing an increase of 27.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 38.65% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4,322K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares , representing an increase of 44.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 74.76% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 3,321K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,330K shares , representing a decrease of 30.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 59.14% over the last quarter.

Fluence Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is theglobal marketleader in energy storage technology, software and services, combining the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision and financial backing of two well-established and respected industry giants. Building on the pioneering work of AES Energy Storage and Siemens energy storage, the company's goal is to create a more sustainable future by transforming the way Fluence powers its world. Providing design, delivery and integration, Fluence offers proven energy storage technology solutions that address the diverse needs and challenges of customers in a rapidly transforming energy landscape. The company currently has approximately 2.4 gigawatts of projects deployed or awarded across 24 countries and territories worldwide. Fluence topped the Guidehouse's utility-scale energy storage leaderboard in 2020 and its sixth-generation Tech Stack won Commercial Technology of the Year at the 22nd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards. In 2019, it was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

